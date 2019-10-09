AR seizes drugs worth Rs 1.41 crore in Manipur, one held

GUWAHATI: Troops of Assam Rifles seized contraband drugs worth Rs 1.41 Cr near Aishi in UkhruI district of Manipur on October 8.

Based on intelligence inputs regarding transportation of Contraband drugs, troops of Assam Rifles intercepted and apprehended a suspect near Aishi village, Ukhrul District. He has been identified as Thong Khomin Haokip, a resident of Aishi.

After a thorough search, the team seized 700 grams of brown sugar and 300 WIY tablets worth Rs 1.41 crores from the individual.

The apprehended individual along with recovered items have been handed over to Chassad Police Station for further investigation.