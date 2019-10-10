Meghalaya silent on the CAB

Editor,

The grape-vine has it that the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, in separate meetings with Mizoram CM Zoramthanga and representatives of NGOs in Aizawl on Saturday, assured that a special clause will be incorporated in the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) so that their State, along with Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh (governed by the ILP), are not affected.

The grape-vine also has it that “Shah said the ILP regime would be strengthened so that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, even after being legislated into an Act, does not have adverse effects in the State”.

We, therefore, call upon the government of Meghalaya to tell us where it stands on this issue of CAB.

Morning Star Sumer,



NEHU Illegalities

Apropos the Letter “ NEHU Obfuscation (ST Oct 4, 2019), tt is sad to see that NEHU has from time to time landed itself in totally avoidable controversies. Having studied in NEHU and experienced firsthand the atmosphere in this University , the allegations by the writer of the above letter that members of the Election Committee for the forthcoming Students’ Union Elections are trying to accommodate their own favourite candidates cannot be dismissed off-hand for otherwise it is hard to believe that these members who are also highly qualified teachers could err in such a monumental way as portrayed in the above letter unless such misinterpretations are wilful.

It may be pointed out that similar things have occurred in other Universities in the past. In the case of University of Kerala vrs Council of Principals, Colleges Kerala and others(Case No 2006(8) SCC 304, Ruling dated 22nd September 2006 by the Supreme Court ) the Supreme Court in its ruling on “Eligibility Criteria for Candidates “ has left no room for reinterpretation or misinterpretation of maximum age limit for candidates. However, some NEHU students I have spoken to have great reservation in the manner of implementation of this Supreme Order by the NEHU authorities. They are hoping that NEHU authorities will not seek to derive their own law from this SC order to suit their purposes.

In conclusion, I would like to request the concerned Election Committee to kindly refer to the above SC order and implement it with a clear conscience so that our younger generations whom we expect to imbibe the spirit of respect for the law are not disappointed.

Name withheld on request

Respect for the elderly

The President Sri Ramnath Kovind on the occasion of International Day of older persons, has rightly said that the elder citizens symbolise our legacy and heritage and they are very much a part of our social and national life and also it is only by giving them due respect and help can the younger generation and the nation progress. The President’s words are very apt as we have to understand that what we are today – be it family wise or society – is because of the love, the care, the sacrifices our elders made for us. Without them being pioneers in lives we would not have been able to progress. It’s therefore our duty to see that they are truly cared for, as they are our assets . Their rich experiences, knowledge and skills are invaluable property given to us to be handed over to the next generation. It’s sad that nowadays many old people find their way into old age homes thanks to nuclear family system, lack of time among the younger generation racing and rushing after power and wealth and that painful impatience of not taking the responsibility to listen to the elders needs and requirements. It’s good to see the central and the state governments coming up with a list of schemes, plans and offers to make the life of the senior citizens better. We too have a vital role. Let us listen to their freedom of thoughts and expressions. Let us make them feel that their contributions to the family, the society and the nation are very useful. Let us make their days better by giving them love, care, consideration and support in the same manner that they gave us everything unconditionally. Let the age old Indian tradition of respecting the elderly continue.

M Pradyu



IAF’s Mea culpa

The Indian Air Force’s public mea-culpa that it shot down its own Mi-17 helicopter killing seven Indians in the post-Balakot dogfight on February 27 has truly saddened everyone. This was indeed an unfortunate mishap and it is learnt that the court of inquiry on the incident has just recently been completed. In this connection, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria said, “Necessary steps have been taken that these things are not repeated and the IAF has taken administrative action against two officers and disciplinary action will also be taken in the future as per process and those who were killed on the chopper will be treated as battle casualty and awards will be given to the family of those killed.

The official disclosure came 219 days after the incident. The interlude was marked by a wave of triumphalism and the general election that was swept by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sadly, the Centre had slipped into high propaganda gear to tom-tom the disputed results of the Balakot strikes but at no point in the run-up to the poll did it show the same enthusiasm on sharing information on the chopper tragedy. In the height of the ongoing fighting back the terror attack, the Army mistakenly had shot down the chopper, which might happen naturally on considering the high risks involved in the war-front. But such blunder must not be repeated in the future as other countries will have a chance to ridicule the Indian Army.

TK Nandanan,



ODF India

The greatness India has achieved in terms of technology or otherwise is being dwarfed by the declaration of ‘India being opendefecation free’ by Prime Minister Modi. With this declaration, what is being laid bare is our shameful condition of lack of basic necessities for the ordinary people in India. Yes, the feat achieved in 60 months has amazed the world, but it would reveal at the same time our country’s total failure in providing its countrymen the basic things in life.

As I always emphasise, first of all we want the basic amenities for each family in our country such as shelter, food, clothes, water and electricity, etc. Toilet also includes one in the shelter (house). These basic things should have been provided to the people much earlier than today. Think of how many mega projects costing thousands of crores of rupees the country implemented including the space programs, which were only wants not needs. The term ‘needs’ is meant to be an individual’s basic requirement that must be fulfilled in order to survive.

It also represents the necessities while the term ‘wants’ indicates desires. So, ‘wants’ are not as important as ‘needs’ because a person can live without ‘wants.’ Based on these facts, our country should have undertaken measures to eradicate poverty successfully and then it should also have focused its attention on providing other basic amenities to people.

The world will only mock at those who somehow buy a luxury car while they live in a shanty. So, those who govern the country must always be practical minded and they should concentrate their attention on enhancing the living standard of the people over any other programs which we gloat about without them touching people’s lives. Thus, political leaders are to bear in mind that when they want to serve this great nation, their first priority must be people’s needs; after that they can consider implementing programs fulfilling their wants.

TK Nandanan,

