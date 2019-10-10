AR footballs into young hearts in Ukhrul

GUWAHATI: In a football crazy hill district of Ukhrul in Manipur, Assam Rifles is zealously shaping and promoting football, especially amongst the young players. Major Bob Khathing Ralengnao Football Tournament that is organised by Assam Rifles has attracted many clubs from Ukhrul District and Imphal. The annual football tournament has generated much support and appreciation from the public. With each year, the tournament has grown in stature as participating and winning the tournament has become a matter of great pride for every football club.

With an aim to shape the younger talent, the Assam Rifles took the initiative to organise the first ever Maj Bob Khathing Ralengnao Baby League in 2019. The Baby League was a curtain raiser to commemorate the birth anniversary of Tangkhul legend Maj Bob Khathing Ralengnao. Various school students and clubs participated during the first edition of Baby League. This tournament has set a benchmark in school level football and left strong imprint amongst the population of Ukhrul.

Besides organising Baby League, Assam Rifles is also providing football scholarships to young players belonging to economically weaker sections. A monthly scholarship of Rs. 3000/- is being utilised for admission into sports academy and course fees, where the player is enrolled for shaping his skills and talent. This initiative is carried out in collaboration with few football clubs operating training academies in Ukhrul.

Availability of appropriate infrastructure in the remote district is one of the greatest challenge faced by football players and football clubs in Ukhrul. The absence of good football ground in Ukhrul had become an obstacle in harnessing and tapping the skill of many football players from the District.

Understanding this requirement, the Tahao Ground situated inside the premises of 27 Assam Rifles COB at Wino Bazaar was opened for the purpose which has won many hearts today. This ground has become the most happening place for football in Ukhrul today. The lush green Tahao Ground has become the ideal place for training and organising football tournaments, especially for the youth and children in Ukhrul District. The Ukhrul Basic Soccer Foundation (UBSF), a foundation run by former national football players is imparting training to young children at Tahao Ground and has been instrumental in shaping the career of these children.

Tahao Ground has become a sanctuary for avid young football lovers where they can follow their passion, thus, keeping away from drugs and other social evils. These players have been given a platform from where they can emerge as role models for other youth in the area. Also, it has opened new horizons for their peers who are being inspired to undertake this journey themselves. These efforts of Assam Rifles have become successful in bringing football revolution in the remote hill district of Ukhrul. The force has become an enabling partner of the youth as they embark on a vibrant journey to realize the dreams of a better tomorrow.