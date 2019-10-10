Crime update

Fraud

Vikram Singh of 58 GTC, Happy Valley lodged a complaint that during a HQ Quota Recruitment Rally it was detected that one Rajesh Kotwal of Marang District, Nepal had impersonated himself as one Pitampur Chettri of Darjeeling, West Bengal.

Caught red-handed

On October 8, Ricaldo Nongbet (28) was caught red-handed while he was attempting to steal one LED TV from the residence of Cooperfield Khongwir at Jaiaw Laitdom, Shillong.

Burglary

On October 7, miscreants stole Rs 60,000 from Rachizi Kajiri’s house at Arbuthnot road, Nongrimmaw, Block-A.

On October 6, miscreants trespassed into the premises of Laitumkhrah Presbyterian Church and stole seven Bid-corks.

Pickpocket

On October 4, miscreants stole a wallet containing around Rs. 3,800 and two mobile phones from Sujit Barua, while he was travelling in a local taxi from Polo towards Laitumkhrah, Shillong.

Bike stolen

On October 4, miscreants stole one motorcycle (AS-14J-5376) belonging to Najrul Islam, which was parked near Umdud, Majai under Shella PS, East Khasi Hills.

Assault

On October 2, around 8.20 pm, Ramesh and Sachin pelted stones at Richmon R Marak and also assaulted him at Lama Villa, Shillong, causing injuries.

Cattle heads missing

Thil Pohsiej lodged a complaint that on September 29, she found that miscreants had stolen six head of cattle valued around Rs. 1,60,000 from her cowshed at Madan Umsalang, West Jaintia Hills.