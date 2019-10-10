Girl dies after consuming poison, boy critical

TURA: A 17-year-old girl who disappeared from her home in Tikrikilla was found dead on Tuesday after reportedly consuming poison while a youth, who was suspected to be in a relationship with her, is now in critical condition from consuming poison as well.

The parents of the young girl had filed a missing person’s report with Tikrikilla police on Tuesday and sources stated that the minor had been befriended by a 22 year old boy identified as Mahabul Hoque of Bhimganj Lakhipur under Goalpara district of Assam, who allegedly lured her into eloping.

Authorities believe that refusal by both families to accept their relationship had led the young couple into taking such an extreme step.

The body of the girl was found in Bhimganj on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, the boy was found in a state of unconsciousness and was rushed to a hospital in Goalpara.

Based on the FIR lodged by the parents of the girl, police have registered a case of kidnapping and wrongful confinement of a minor against the youth.

The Goalpara district administration has, in the meantime, ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.

A magisterial inquest is scheduled to take place on Thursday and police are now awaiting the autopsy report on the girl.