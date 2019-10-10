Gymnastics body formed

TURA: With a view to promote local talents in the field of Gymnastics, the Garo Hills Gymnastics Association (GHGA) was formed in Tura recently. The new body elected Rakkan M Sangma as President, Arup Nag as Vice President, Jingjang M Marak as Secretary, Anny Sengkal T Sangma and Techeng Ch Momin as joint secretaries, Cucuward M Marak as Publicity Secretary, Ranney Beauty Ch Momin as Treasurer cum Accountant and Jibosingh R Marak and Saljagring M Marak as Advisory Committee members besides 6 other executive committee members.