Inter-school chess tourney

SHILLONG: The East Khasi Hills District Chess Association (EKHDCA) will organise the Open Inter-School Chess Tournament 2019 on October 19, from 9:30 a.m. at Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Jail Road, Shillong. The chess tournament is for three age categories – Under-11, Under-15 and Under-18. Entry fee for participants is Rs 100. Winners will be awarded trophies, certificates and other incentives. For more details, interested participants can contact F Thangkhiew (87300-17829) and R Katrai (87873-33937).