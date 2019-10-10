Meghalaya Nuggets

Submission of digital certificates for availing pension

SHILLONG: The Government of India has started the registration of Digital Life Certificates for all pensioners. In this connection, K.K. Srivastava, Regional PF Commissioner -II, EPFO, Regional office, Shillong has informed that the office will be constrained to stop pensioners’ monthly pension until the submission of Digital Life Certificate within due date i.e. up to December 31. Pensioners under EPFO are requested to register their Digital Life Certificate either through Common Service Centre/Bank/EPFO field offices with their Aadhar Card, Bank Account and contact number. Monthly Pension will be resumed on receipt of Digital Life Certificate. For assistance contact 2507212 or e-mail at ro.shillong@epfindia.gov.in.

Lakme academy inaugurated in city

SHILLONG: The first Lakme Academy Centre was inaugurated by Director of Lakme Academy Shillong, Rowina L. Karbeteng in Laitumkhrah on Saturday, a release issued here informed. Others who were present included Phiralin Nongbet, Mrs Classic India, Arif Mukhim, designer and make-up artist and the first batch of students for the academy. Students can enroll themselves for various courses ranging from Beauty Therapy, Make-up Artistry, Hair Designing to Cosmetology in the academy.

EAC celebrates 87th Air Force Day

SHILLONG: The Eastern Air Command (EAC) celebrated 87th Air Force Day at Upper Shillong on Tuesday. On this occasion Air Marshal R D Mathur, AVSM, VSM, AOC-in-C administered the oath to all personnel of EAC, a release issued here informed. The AOC-in-C also distributed the commendation cards to deserving Air Warriors & civilians for their exceptional service and contribution to IAF. It was also informed that the EAC will celebrate its Diamond Jubilee this year.

GSU calls off office picketing

TURA: The GSU East Zone has called off the proposed picketing of offices in the district which had been scheduled for Thursday. Earlier, the union had called for a picketing of the deputy commissioner’s office and others in the district for failure by the district administration to act against shops encroaching onto the PWD road at the town’s main market. The union called off the agitation in view of the matter being taken up by the court and after a meeting with the East Garo Hills deputy commissioner on Wednesday.

Separate recruitment exam demand

TURA: The GSU, East Zone Williamnagar has urged the District Administration to conduct the upcoming District Selection Committee (DSC) examinations for various posts separately. In a petition to the East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, the union stated that the DSC exams for different posts scheduled for October 19 should be segregated and taken separately on different dates. Meanwhile, while pointing out at no new advertisements for any vacant post put up by the DSC since 2016, the union urged that vacant posts in different departments should be announced as and when they appear and that examinations should be conducted subsequently.

Youths duped on pretext of training

TURA: An FIR has been filed against a group of individuals claiming to be PMKVY training partners for allegedly exploiting and cheating unwary students from Tura under the pretext of giving skill development training and later absconding. According to the FIR filed by the GSU CEC led by Zikku Balgra N Marak at Tura Police Station, NGOs based in Haryana and Delhi had come to Tura as training partners to provide industrial skill based training. The union alleged that the so called NGO members who were supposed to provide computer hardware and repair training at Orchid Hotel in Nazing Bazar cheated the students and absconded. “Although it is supposedly a central scheme, the training was conducted in a very peculiar manner and students complained that proper training including tools and machinery were not provided. They also claimed that they were forced to sit for online exams on behalf of other students,” said the union’s additional general secretary Beningstain Sangma. According to the union, the officials were confronted several times and were requested to impart proper training to the students as per the scheme. However, the officials absconded after taking course completion photos. Stating that many vulnerable students have been duped with no certificate to show that they had undergone the training, the union has demanded action against the fraudsters.