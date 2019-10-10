Need to examine CAB special clause: NPF

GUWAHATI: The Naga People’s Front (NPF) has said that its stand on the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) would only be clear after examining the special provisions to be incorporated in the proposed legislation to protect the interests of the northeastern states.

Union home minister Amit Shah had during his visit to Aizawl recently, announced that a special clause would be incorporated in the legislation to safeguard the interests of the people of Northeast.

“Yes, we have been advocating for total exemption of the Naga areas from the purview of CAB. However, if there is a move to reintroduce the Bill with a special clause to protect the people of the state and Northeast, the party will reconsider its stand against the proposed legislation,” NPF spokesperson, Achumbemo Kikon told The Shillong Times on Thursday.

At the same time, Kikon said that the party would have to examine and assess how the special clause to be incorporated in CAB will protect the indigenous people of Nagaland.

“But if no such special clause protecting locals is incorporated, then the party would again oppose CAB tooth and nail,” he said.

The Opposition party in Nagaland had said that it was aware from the outset that unless a notable clause was incorporated in the controversial Bill, no state in any part of Northeast would be protected under any provision, including Article 371(A) and ILP.

NPF had issued a press statement recently praising Meghalaya chief minister, Conrad Sangma and Mizoram chief minister, Zoramthanga for “taking the right stand against Citizenship Amendment Bill from day one”.

“The people-centric outlook of Conrad Sangma and Zoramthanga is very much unlike Nagaland chief minister, Neiphiu Rio’s myopic belief of taking shelter under Article 371(A) and Inner Line Permit (ILP),” the party said in the statement.