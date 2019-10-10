Developed By: iNFOTYKE

MEGHALAYA

State to streamline de-addiction centres

By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The state government has taken steps to ensure proper functioning of de-addiction centres in the wake of rise in the number of drug-related cases.
During the hearing of the pending PIL in the Meghalaya High Court on Wednesday, the Advocate General sought more time from the High Court of Meghalaya to file a comprehensive affidavit giving the details and various steps taken by the state government for proper functioning of de-addiction centres in the state.
The matter will come up for hearing on November 5.
The division bench comprising Chief Justice Ajay Kumar Mittal and Justice HS Thangkhiew was hearing a PIL moved by the chairperson of Meghalaya child rights commission, Meena Kharkongor.

Comments

