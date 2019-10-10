Swachh Bharat goes for a toss in GH

TURA: It was a scene that would have given nightmares to the green campaigners of Swachh Bharat as the streets of Tura were left strewn with garbage all along the immersion route on Tuesday evening.

From Tura bazaar all the way to the Babupara immersion ghat, over 2 kms in distance, hundreds of empty plastic water bottles and packets of chips were left behind by the revellers turning the entire stretch an eyesore for commuters. The CPC with support from the district administration had put in place several dustbins along the route but it evidently failed to discourage litterers who threw garbage across both sides of the road. It was ultimately left to the Tura Municipality Teams to mop things up.

Members of the CPC informed that every puja mandap was briefed about the procession and the need to ensure no litter takes place, but apparently not everyone heeded the call.