HYC leaders meet SP over assault of member

SHILLONG: Following the assault of a Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) member, the HYC leaders met SP (City), S. Rynjah to apprise him of the incident.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday after meeting Rynjah, the general secretary of HYC Shillong City, Enlang Sawian did not disclose the name of the victim but said that he is an executive member of the council.

He informed that the member was assaulted after the function to form the HYC NEHU unit for the first time on Wednesday and at around 11 pm, 10 masked miscreants assaulted him in his room at Kopili Hostel.

“Surprisingly, he was threatened by the miscreants to resign from HYC and they will take further action if he does not do so. We condemn this act of cowardice. We would like to say that we are ready to be upfront with them but they should not go to the extent of threatening anyone. If such incidents are repeated, we will not hesitate to retaliate,” the general secretary said.

He added that Rynjah assured them that in 2-3 days the police will work to identify the culprits and after getting necessary evidence, they will proceed to make arrests.

The FIR was also filed at Mawlai Police station and he stated that security is also beefed up in NEHU.

Sawian said the miscreants were armed with rods and sticks with an intention to harm him.

“Our member struggled and he was able to ward off their attack. Since they could not attack him, they instead vent their anger on his Assamese roommate,” he said.

Meanwhile, the NEHU Students’ Union (NEHUSU) advisor, Rangdajied Marwein met NEHU Vice-Chancellor, SK Srivastava to inform him of the incident.

Marwein condemned the security lapse which has caused an apprehension in the minds of the students and urged the VC to tighten the security in the university premises and informed that the VC will also file an FIR.