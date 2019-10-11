Kerala’s cyanide killer sent to six-day police custody

Kozhikode (Kerala): The scene outside the magisterial court in Thamarassey was chock-a-block with people trying to catch a glimpse of the so-called serial cyanide killer, Jolly Amma Joseph, the prime accused in the murders of Koodathayi here in Kerala. Along with her two accomplices, Jolly was on Thursday sent to police custody by First Class Chief Judicial Magistrate Court near here till October 16. The accomplices helped her by supplying cyanide, and all three have been arrested for plotting the murder of Jolly’s first husband Roy Thomas. At present, this is the only case that has been registered by the police against her. The police though had informed the court at Thamarassey that they would require all the three accused for 11 days custodial interrogation, as they suspected the involvement of Jolly in five other deaths as she appeared to be the common thread. All the deaths were caused due to poisonous substance and detailed questioning and collection of evidences at a few places was required. The court, however, only granted six days and posted the matter for Monday 5 p.m. for the bail hearing. The police had a very tough time keeping the huge crowd at bay in the court premises. When Jolly was taken into the court and out there was huge booing. But she was taken before the court amid tight security and this forced the court to regulate entry. (IANS)