Pak soldier killed in border shelling

Islamabad: A Pakistani soldier was killed and two women were injured on Thursday in an alleged cross-border shelling by Indian security forces along the Line of Control (LoC), the Pakistan Army said.

The shelling occurred in Baroh and Chirikot sector, the Inter-Services Public Relations, the army’s media wing, said in a statement.

In response, Pakistan troops targeted Indian Army posts which were “substantially damaged” and there was also reports of casualties of Indian troops.

Ties between both nations came under severe strain after India revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. (PTI)