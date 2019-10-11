Ten pending projects to bring in change

SHILLONG: The completion of as many as 10 pending projects worth crores of rupees will bring in a change in the state if implemented on time.

The infrastructural projects are in different stages of construction.

Critics have pointed that Meghalaya has earned the dubious distinction of having innumerable incomplete projects and the political will is the need of the hour to complete the projects on time.

The oldest among the pending project is the construction of the new Assembly building at Mawdiangdiang at a cost of Rs 127 crore.

After a delay of more than 18 years, the construction of the new Assembly building has finally begun.

The project is being implemented by Uttar Pradesh- based Public Sector Understanding, Rajkiya Nirman Nigam Ltd.

Though the construction is expected to be completed in January 2022, it may go beyond the stipulated time due to the financial crisis as the project is fully funded by the state.

Another important pending project is the construction of Information Technology Park with Rs 35 crore.

The park is being constructed at Umsawli located in New Shillong Township. The project is expected to create huge employment opportunities for the local youths in the IT sector as the government intends to invite top IT firms and setup call centres and BPOs. The plan of the government is to generate over 400 jobs.

The first phase of the park is likely to be completed next year.

Another project which has been pending for long is the construction of the Marriott hotel at Jail Road.

The building was supposed to be the first five star hotel in Shillong and construction of the hotel started in 2010- 2011.

However, the developer could not proceed further despite reminders by the government and hence the hotel has not been made operational though the structure is almost ready. The private firm HM cements had tied up with Marriott group of Hotels, USA for the construction of the hotel with Rs 100 crore.

To boost the health sector, four massive projects, including the Regional Cancer Centre, Medical College, Nursing College and a Guest House are being constructed on the NEIGRIHMS premises.

A whopping Rs 364 crore is being spent on the projects which are likely to be completed in June-July next year.

The Regional Cancer Centre would be a boon for Meghalaya and other neighbouring states since cancer cases are on the rise.

The target date for the completion of the Polo shopping complex was end of this year. The civil work of the building is almost complete and final touches are being given to the complex. The project cost is Rs 21.41 crore. The market project being implemented by National Building Construction Corporation will rehabilitate around 300 vendors and shopkeepers.

Though the Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) project at Mawiong was set to complete in December, there will be further delay.

The North Eastern Council is financing the project with Rs 48 crore and it would accommodate 150-200 buses.

The project is aimed at decongesting the overcrowded parking lots as many parking places are used by inter-state buses.

As far as the Tetelia-Byrnihat-Shillong railway line is concerned, the North East Frontier Railways is keen to speed up the project at the cost of Rs 4000 crore.

While the railway line to Shillong is a distant dream, the NFR wants to start the construction work of the Tetelia- Byrnihat line which was halted few years back.

Many pressure groups are against the project as they first want the government to implement a comprehensive mechanism to check influx before introducing railways in the state.

The up-gradation of Shillong-Dawki road with Rs 1377 crore will improve connectivity in the state.

The government is in the process of land acquisition for upgradation and improvement of the Shillong- Dawki road. The project will boost the tourism sector in the state as many tourists visit Dawki every day.

The road would also help in improving trade and commerce between Meghalaya and Bangladesh.

The National Institute of Fashion Technology which is being constructed in Umsawli at the cost of Rs 100 crore, will be soon ready for inauguration.

The campus spreads over an area of 20.13 acre provided free of cost by the state government.

Time is running out for the Meghalaya government to construct the sporting infrastructure for the National Games, 2022. The estimated budget is Rs 1500 crore.

Huge infrastructure facilities such as main stadium and Games Village are required to be constructed for the successful hosting event of the Games and Meghalaya government is optimistic that the infrastructure will be in place in time.