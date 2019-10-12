Balajied likely to do better than father: UDP

SHILLONG: The United Democratic Party (UDP) believes that its candidate for the October 21 Shella assembly bypoll, Balajiedkupar Synrem, son of its late president and Speaker, Donkupar Roy, is garnering more support than his father.

This is the first time that the UDP is contesting the seat without Donkupar Roy.

UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh on Friday also said that the winning margin this time would be more than before. “As of now, Balajied is way ahead of the other candidates and people are saying that he is drawing more support than his father,” Lyngdoh said.

Lyngdoh, who is extensively campaigning in Shella, also said that reports suggest Balajied will sail through with a higher margin.

On the BJP’s claim that the non-tribal votes would be the deciding factor, Lyngdoh said that even these are likely to go Balajied’s way. “Non-tribals have given their commitment to go all out in his support,” he said.

UDP vice president Allantry Dkhar admitted that it is an uphill task, but expressed confidence that the party will sail through. “We are not taking anything lightly and covering every nook and corner,” he said.

Talking about support from the NPP, Dkhar said the two parties were going hand-in-hand.

Countering the BJP’s claim of non-tribal votes favouring the saffron party, Dkhar said, “We too have a bunch of non-tribal votes in our kitty and the story will play out on October 24”.

The UDP had earlier made an appeal to its partners in the ruling MDA to not contest the election and instead support its candidate, but barring NPP none heeded the call.

The counting will be held on October 24.