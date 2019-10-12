New grassroots centres launched

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The District Sports Officer, West Khasi Hills, Nongstoin, PB War Nongbri, has launched the Kynrud Grassroot Centre and Nongthliew Grassroot Centre under Mission Football Meghalaya on Friday.

The DSO, declared the centre in Kynrud open under the supervision of two community coaches Polchestar Kharbani and Kamlang Basawiamoit.

In Nongthliew, the DSO handed over the supervision of the centre to coaches Tlatborson Mawlong and Lamphang Lawriniang.

Including one more newly opened centre at Athiabari in West Khasi Hills, the district now has a total of 9 grassroots centre and 1 advance centre in Nongstoin.