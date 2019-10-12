Sonowal asks traders’ body to lure youths to business

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Assam Chamber of Commerce should work to try ushering in an atmosphere that generates penchant for business and right kind of awareness in our younger generation who in turn can work to strengthen the fundamental of our economic development”.

Speaking at the annual general meeting of Assam Chamber of Commerce at Kaziranga on Saturday, Chief Minister Sonowal said that the chamber of commerce should interact with the students frequently to help them understand business and guide them towards the path of business prosperity.

Sonowal said that emerged in the year 2007, Assam Chamber of Commerce in its short span of existence, made crucial contribution to the socio-economic development of the people of the state. He also said that keeping economic and industrial landscape to the fore, Assam Chamber of Commerce should tread its path towards strengthening the foundation of economic and industrial development of the state.

Sonowal also said that State government has taken a series of steps for the capacity building of the youth of the state, skill development of the farmers and women so that they can lead a life of accomplishment. Various organisations like Assam Chamber of Commerce has been supporting the State government’s bid in strengthening all sections of the people of the state so that everybody can contribute to the journey of economic prosperity of the state.

The Chief Minister also asked Assam Chamber of Commerce to organise the medium and small traders and provide them adequate knowledge on GST, if anybody lacks it. Stating that in democratic set up both government and non-government establishments should work in tandem, Sonowal said that the synergy and close coordination of the both would lead to welfare of all.

He also said that in the aftermath of Advantage Assam: Global Investors’ Summit, a right kind of business atmosphere has been created in the state and the people of the state have to have sound business knowledge to reap rich dividends of the summit.