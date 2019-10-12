Squash tourney kicks off today in city

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The 2nd Meghalaya Open Squash Tournament organised by Meghalaya Squash Rackets Association will kick off at the State Sports Council Squash Court, Lachaumiere on Saturday from 9 am to mark the occasion of World Squash Day.

The association aims to popularise squash, especially among the youth of the state and to further boos the players in performing well in the upcoming National Games in the state.

Players from Meghalaya and Assam will participate in the event which will host female and male categories.

Sports Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh will be the chief guest for the event and will also distribute the prizes.