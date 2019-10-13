Bumper banana

Banana, one of the most popular fruits, packs quite a punch in terms of health and beauty benefits. It is one of the richest sources of potassium and also contains Vitamins A, C, E and B6. It has powerful antioxidants and helps in delaying ageing signs.

Bananas are beneficial for both skin and hair treatments. Its potassium content helps to soften both dry hair and dry skin while its amino acids content help to promote hair growth. Beauty expert Shahnaz Husain tells you how to include the regular fruit in your beauty regime.

Bananas can be made into a pulp and applied on the face. They can also be added to fruit packs. Bananas have a tightening effect on the skin and also help to nourish it. They revitalise dry and rough skin, making it softer and smoother. Egg yolk or curd may be added to mashed bananas and applied as a face pack. For normal to dry skin, add one teaspoon pure glycerin or honey to the banana pack. Almond oil may also be added to the banana hair pack.

Bananas can also tighten the skin and reduce oiliness. In fact, they contain zinc and have a healing effect on skin eruptions like acne. It also contains lectin, which destroys the bacteria that causes acne.

The inside of the banana peel can be rubbed on the skin to control an acne condition. Or, make a face mask to moisturise oily skin by mixing a little honey and a pinch of turmeric to mashed banana. This will also brighten skin and reduce acne. Wash off with plain water.

For hair too, fruit masks are used. Banana is one of the fruits that is popular for both skin and hair care. It is usually made into a pulp and applied on the hair, like a pack. Fruits have a revitalising and cleansing effect. As far as the banana is concerned, it helps to nourish and condition dry hair. It also adds lustre to the hair. In fact, banana helps hair that has been damaged by repeated colouring and other chemical treatments. Banana is extremely nourishing, because it contains Vitamins B and C and is a rich source of potassium. In fact, potassium also helps to soften the hair.

Bananas can be made into a pulp and applied on the hair like a pack. Leave it on for 20 to 30 minutes and then wash it off.

Egg yolk or curd may be added to mashed bananas and applied on the face or hair. Wash it off after 20 to 30 minutes.

If the hair is very dry, add one teaspoon pure glycerin or honey to the banana pack. Almond oil may also be added to the banana hair pack.

Banana can be mixed with other fruits and made into a hair pack. For example, you can add grated apple, ripe papaya pulp and oranges. Papaya contains enzymes and helps to cleanse the scalp and remove dandruff flakes. Oranges restore the normal acid-alkaline balance while apples contain pectin and have a cleansing and toning effect.

It’s a good idea to give the hair a massage with warm oil and then apply the pack. You can use pure almond oil, or olive oil. After applying the pack, put on a shower cap to allow the scalp and hair to absorb the ingredients. Keep it on for half an hour and then wash off with lukewarm water.