Siblings recollect good old days

SHILLONG: Archbishop Dominic Jala will no longer visit his relatives at his Mawlai Phudmuri residence.

On Saturday, siblings of Jala recalled his memorable visits to the Assam-type house where he was born and brought up and which he would visit at intervals, the more recent being from last August to September.

“He used to visit us on special occasions. On August 19, on our father’s death anniversary, he visited the house and stayed long”, said his sister Eleena Jala Kharbhih.

Other sisters, Celina Jala Kharbhih and Helina Jala Kharbhih, and his brother Anthony Jala said that they were waiting for another re-union in November to celebrate the Archbishop’s entry into the Salesian congregation years ago.

They said three priests came to the residence at 5:20 am to break the news of his death.

The family could not believe the news and accept the fact that he is no more.

Later, a large number of people gathered at the house to console the family and pray for the departed soul.

“He grew up along with us in this house. Though sometimes he was short-tempered, he was religious and acted like a priest since early childhood. He was an intelligent boy and spent his time indoors studying”, said Anthony Jala, the Archbishop’s brother.

He said the Archbishop taught them and their children to be religious, love one another and help the needy.

The family met the Vicar General, Fr. John Madur, requesting him to allow them to bring the Archbishop’s body home.

Fr Madur took their contact numbers as there is some protocol to be followed. The parish priest of Mawlai had also made an appeal to bring the body to his home parish.