B’desh summons UN resident coordinator over Abrar remarks

Dhaka: Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Ministry has summoned UN resident coordinator in Dhaka, Mia Seppo, over the intergovernmental organisation’s statement on the murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad.

Seppo met with the foreign ministry’s Director General of the UN Wing Nahida Sobhan on Sunday.

A Foreign Ministry official said she was called to explain the UN’s statement on the incident. The UNI correspondent saw her leaving the room around 11:40 am but she declined to comment when asked about the meeting.

The body of Abrar, a second-year student of electrical and electronic engineering of BUET, was found on the staircase of his hall in the early hours of Monday.

He was reportedly beaten to death by Bangladesh Chhatra League operatives on Oct 6 for a Facebook post protesting against a recent deal between Bangladesh and India. (UNI)