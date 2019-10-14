Manju Rani ends world run with silver

Ulan-Ude: Indian boxer Manju Rani’s stupendous debut run at the Women’s World Championships ended with a silver medal on Sunday after she lost the light flyweight (48kg) final to Russia’s Ekaterina Paltceva here.

The Haryana-boxer, who was seeded sixth, went down 1-4 to the second-seeded local favourite in the first final of the day. Rani, who turns 20 on Saturday, was the lone Indian to make the finals after six-time champion M C Mary Kom (51kg), Jamuna Boro (54kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) settled for bronze medals. In case of Borgohain, it was her second successive third-place finish. There was very little separating Rani and her rival, both of whom looked to attack in the first round. (PTI)