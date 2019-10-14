Developed By: iNFOTYKE

SPORTS

Manju Rani ends world run with silver

By Agencies

Ulan-Ude: Indian boxer Manju Rani’s stupendous debut run at the Women’s World Championships ended with a silver medal on Sunday after she lost the light flyweight (48kg) final to Russia’s Ekaterina Paltceva here.
The Haryana-boxer, who was seeded sixth, went down 1-4 to the second-seeded local favourite in the first final of the day. Rani, who turns 20 on Saturday, was the lone Indian to make the finals after six-time champion M C Mary Kom (51kg), Jamuna Boro (54kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) settled for bronze medals. In case of Borgohain, it was her second successive third-place finish. There was very little separating Rani and her rival, both of whom looked to attack in the first round. (PTI)

You might also like More from author
Comments
error: Content is protected !!