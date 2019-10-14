NESFAS mourns Dominic Jala’s demise

Lost a close and dear friend: Phrang Roy

SHILLONG: NESFAS chairperson Phrang Roy on Sunday remembered Archbishop of Shillong Dominic Jala, who died in a road accident in California, USA on October 10 while praying that his soul rest in peace.

Describing him as a “close friend and supporter,” Roy in a communiqué, said Reverend Jala was loved and respected by all for his inclusive attitude, his humility, his academic and linguistic achievements and his love for his indigenous communities and landscapes.

“For my family, we have lost a very close and dear friend. When he was a student in Rome in the early 1980s, he would often visit us and share a Khasi meal. He would also join us in our outings outside Rome with our children.He would tell us stories of how the German congregations in many towns of Germany would be surprised when he preached in perfect German. Over the years, whenever he visited Rome for his work for the Vatican’s Liturgy Commission, he would always call us for a quick coffee or an evening meal together with other Khasi priests in Rome.

“In Shillong, he became a great supporter of our work in NESFAS, the Slow Food movement and the importance of our social and moral responsibility to make our world a better place.”

“He was instrumental in helping NESFAS to make the Social Service Centre (SSC) an important partner of NESFAS.Like the Sikh community of Shillong, which invited all the international delegates to the Indigenous Terra Madre 2015 gathering to a special dinner with their members, he also hosted a very enjoyable evening for all ITM 2015 delegates at the ground of the Mary Help of Christians, Cathedral.”

“He was an inspiration to all and we will remember our common pledge: unity within diversity,” the communiqe said.