Police caution against drunk driving after three deaths

NONGPOH: The Ri Bhoi Police department has informed that checkings will be conducted on a regular basis in order to prevent vehicular mishaps caused by drunk driving.

This announcement comes in the wake of a major accident which took place around 1am on Saturday in Ri Bhoi which resulted in the death of three individuals.

According to sources, a local taxi (ML 04A 9678) with four occupants was proceeding towards Nongpoh when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a truck (NL01 G6757) parked along the side of the road.

The deceased have been identified as Pynshailang Ryntathiang (28), Banshanlang Ryntathiang (26) and Alwinly Khongwar from Lumshyiap, Shillong.

Another occupant identified as Wankitboklang Kharmawlong sustained major injuries and was taken to Umsning CHC.

However, due to the seriousness of his injuries, he was later admitted at a hospital in Shillong for better treatment. Police suspect that the accident was a result of drunken driving due to the fact that a bottle of liquor was recovered from the vehicle.

In the meantime, an investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.