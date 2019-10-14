Sikkim beat Meghalaya

Shillong: Meghalaya lost their opening match of the U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy by an innings and 114 runs to Sikkim in Bhubaneswar.

The three-day match began on Friday and saw Sikkim win the toss and opt to field first. Guest player Nirdesh Bhaisoya top-scored with 35 in Meghalaya’s total of 134 all out in 71 overs.

Sikkim then made 274 all out in 114 overs, with Bhaisoya taking 4/77 in 50 overs with the ball. Meghalaya will next take on Arunachal Pradesh in Tezpur from 17th October. Tezpur is acting as Meghalaya’s home ground this season.