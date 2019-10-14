Youths fell trees to buy plot for village playground

NONGPOH :With no financial support from the Government or the elected representatives, the youths of Nongmawlong village under Umsning constituency in Ri Bhoi District were compelled to fell down trees from the village forest land and sold them to raise fund for buying land in the village to develop it as a playground.

The village youths while taking to The Shillong Times informed that till date, there is no proper playground in the village where the kids and youths alike can play, which is very unfortunate. They also stated though, they did not want to fell down the trees from the village forest, as the same has been preserved and conserved by their forefathers, yet they were compelled to do it as there is no government schemes or financial support from the elected representatives.

The Nongmawlong youths also lamented that many candidates come before elections to the village with false promises to provide proper playground etc., if they support them, but unfortunately, nothing has been done so far.

‘We are compelled to cut down the trees from the village forest as we wanted to buy a plot of land and develop it as a playground. We are doing this with the permission from the village Dorbar, one of the youth leaders said.

The village youths further expressed concern that the elected representatives were not concerned about the development of the remote villages like Nongmawlong while stating that so far the village was lacking in almost every aspect of development.

On the other hand, the youths expressed gratitude to the village Dorbar for giving them the permission to fell down trees from the village forest land, as fund collected from the trees sold will be used to buy land for developing a playground which indeed will be of great benefit to the youths of the village.