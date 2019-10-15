Assam defeat M’laya by 6 wkts

Shillong: Assam got the better of Meghalaya by six wickets in their Vijay Hazare Trophy plate group match in Dehra Dun on Monday.

Meghalaya won the toss and chose to bat first against their immediate neighbours, but it did not go well for them as they were bowled out for exactly 100 in 34.5 overs.

Wallam Lyngdoh Kynshi came in for Raj Biswa at the top of the order, while Punit Bisht took over as captain from Biswa. Tengchan Sangma also replaced Larry Sangma. Only Ravi Teja and Sanjay Yadav managed to get into double figures, with Teja finishing not out on 51 as he ran out of partners, while Yadav made 12. Roshan Alam claimed 4/25 for Assam.

Assam also found it tough going with the bat. Both of their openers were dismissed for ducks, removed by Abhay Negi and Akash Kumar.

But No. 3 and Assam captain Sibsankar Roy was in no mood to let the Meghalaya bowlers dictate to him and he proceeded to smash 50 runs off just 30 deliveries to take Assam to 57/4 in 10 overs when lunch was called for by the umpires.