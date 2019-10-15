Hailakandi first Assam  district to adopt online leave application module

GUWAHATI: The government employees working under Hailakandi district administration in Assam now need to file their applications online and can proceed on leave only after getting a digital approval. Henceforth no leave applications will be accepted on paper.

Deputy Commissioner, Keerthi Jalli inaugurated the new online leave module at her office conference hall here on Tuesday. Hailakandi becomes the first district in Assam to introduce such a system.

Besides, the DC establishment, the Circle Offices in the district, too, have come under the new system. Additional Deputy Commissioner Omar Sheriff will look after leave related matters of the DC establishment while the Circle Officers will man their respective offices.

The employee needs to apply online which will then go to the reporting officer for approval. Each employee has been allotted a login ID and password.

After the leave is applied by the employee either through the mobile phone or personal computer on the Manav Sampada website, the reporting officer will either approve or reject the leave and the employee can see the leave status whether it has been approved or cancelled by the reporting officer. User can also check the status of leave balance.

Training cum demonstration has been given to the employees so that they can submit leave applications online without facing any hassle.

“This arrangement was put on trial basis for some time to ensure the system starts rolling on efficiently without any hiccups and now it has been implemented fully”, a senior official said, adding that Hailakandi has become the first district in Assam to implement such a system.

The official further said that with the introduction of this online system, employees playing truant could be stopped and it would help to improve work culture.