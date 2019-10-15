Mukul cautions Centre against CAB

SHILLONG: Meghalaya’s Opposition leader, Mukul Sangma has cautioned the Central Government against introducing Citizenship Amendment Bill saying the Bill will create a sense of alienation which will in turn provide space for anti-national forces to disintegrate the nation.

Talking to media persons here on Tuesday, Mukul Sangma said that there had to be a serious endeavour from the government to ensure that they dd not take any decision which is seen as unilateral, non inclusive which would reflect the insensitivity of the Government to the sentiments of the people of the region

Stating that the government of the day is expected to be sensitive to the sentiments of the people as the government is for the people, Dr Sangma said, “Any decision which allows a sense of alienation to breed in the country will have negative ramification in the future thereby giving space to other anti national forces who are working to disintegrate this nation”.

He said that that the spirit of democracy demands that the Government should ensure that voice from even the most microscopic communities who have very limited numbers are also taken on board to ensure that there is a sense of belongingness and no scope of creating alienation.

Making the stand of the congress clear on the issue, Dr Sangma said, “Our stand has always been very clear and we maintain that the concern of all the indigenous community of the state and the North East has to be taken very seriously”.

“ Any policy decision on any contentious issues cannot be decided upon unilaterally and it will be disastrous for the future of the nation,” he added.

Meanwhile, Khasi Students’ Union, president Lambok Marngar reaffirmed their opposition to the bill and said that they had opposed it and would continue to do so to safeguard the interest of the indigenous committee.

On the repeated statement by BJP leaders made at various platforms that CAB will be brought to parliament despite a clear cut opposition from the region, Marngar said that this clearly showed that the current regime was insensitive towards the aspirations and sentiment of the people of the NE.