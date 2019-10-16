AR apprehend arms smuggler, recover weapons

GUWAHATI: Troops of Assam Rifles along with Manipur Police, in two separate operations apprehended an arms smuggler and recovered weapons.

A joint team of Assam Rifles and Thoubal Commandos launched an operation in Kalaikhong area in Thoubal district and apprehended an arms smuggler identified as Riyazuddin @ Tomba. Based on the information revealed by him, a detailed search of Riyazuddin’s house was carried out which led to recovery of two AK-47 rifles and one 9mm pistol along with magazines.

In another operation, troops of Assam Rifles along with Imphal East Commandos recovered one AK 56 Rifle from Chinung in Imphal East District.

The apprehended individual and recovered weapons have been handed over to the Police for further investigation.