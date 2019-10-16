Giri new member of human rights panel

SHILLONG: B. Giri Massar, retired District and Sessions Judge, Jowai, has been appointed as the member (judicial) of the Meghalaya Human Rights Commission with effect from the date she assumes charge of the office.

A notification in this regard was issued by the political department on Tuesday after getting approval from Meghalaya Governor.

Giri is the first Khasi lady to hold this position.

After the chairperson of commission, Justice Aftab H Saikia retired early part of this year, the lone member of the panel, PJP Hanaman had assumed the post of acting chairman.