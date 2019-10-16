Govt employee from Garo Hills gets political appointment as Vice-Chairman

TURA: In a blatant case of violation of government service rules, a man allegedly holding a government post of fourth grade employee in a rural health centre in the Garo Hills region has recently been made the vice-chairman of a state corporation thereby violating all rules and norms of his service.

Enamul Hoque of Namabilla village under Selsella Constituency is allegedly working as a grade-IV employee in the Kashiabari Primary Health Centre.

Despite his service in the government he has been appointed on the 24th of September as the vice chairman of the Forest Development Corporation under category “C” enjoying perks and privileges of the state alongside his government salary from the health centre.

Flouting his new found political position, the 4th grade employee was spotted in Tura on Monday evening zipping around in an expensive black Nissan Terrano vehicle with a red name tag in front boldly written “Vice-Chairman”.

Under the government’s “C’ Category status a political appointee can avail several perks including a sum of Rs 6000 per month as honorarium and also a conveyance of Rs 5000 each month. Free medical treatment is also provided to the functionary for treatment outside the state as recommended by the Directorate of Health Services.

The IV Grade government worker in his new political avatar as “Vice- chairman” is also entitled to appoint a Grade 4 peon in his office subject to a maximum of Rs 5000 each month for the local tours.