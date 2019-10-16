IAF plans fighter aircrafts exercise from eastern airfields

GUWAHATI: Eastern Air Command of Indian Air Force (IAF) has planned an exercise for its fighter operations from six airfields namely Dimapur, Imphal, Guwahati, Kolkata, Pasighat and Andal, according to a Defence communique.

The exercise will be conducted in two phases from October 16-19 (Guwahati, Imphal, Dimapur and Kolkata) in first phase and from October 29 to November 1 (Andal and Pasighat) in second phase) as part of capability building and operational training for undertaking operations from dispersed locations in case of hostilities.

The exercise will familiarize the IAF crew with the procedure of flying at these busy airfields and coordinate with civilian counterparts. It will help familiarising the civilian functionaries at these airfields in the conduct of military operations. The SU 30 MKi and Hawk 132 will be taking part in this exercise.