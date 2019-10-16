Khandu forms consultative panel on CAB

GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu stood firm on his commitment and constituted a consultative committee to safeguard the rights of the indigenous people of the state in the wake of the central government’s proposal for enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

An official order issued late Tuesday evening informed that the consultative committee has been formed with home minister Bamang Felix as chairman and MLAs, Ninong Ering, Tapuk Taku, Kardo Nyigor, Kento Jini, Hayeng Mangfi as members. Besides, Kardak Ete,senior additional advocate general, Kaling Tayeng , commissioner (home/political) are also members of the panel while Sadhna Deori, secretary, GA/DA, has been appointed member secretary.

The consultative committee will conduct meetings with all stakeholders including community based organisations, student organisations, political parties and other organisations/individuals.

The panel will give recommendations on the issue, in respect of the safeguards enshrined in the Constitution of India, Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation Act of 1873 and Chin Hills Regulations Act of 1896 and other acts and rules in place protecting the interests of indigenous people of the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

The recommendations highlighting the concerns of the people regarding the impending CAB will be submitted to the state government which will be further presented to the concerned ministry, so as to ensure that adequate provisions are incorporated in the bill safeguarding the interests of the people of the state.