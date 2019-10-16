Mukul warning on CAB

SHILLONG: Opposition leader Mukul Sangma has cautioned the Centre over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill saying its enactment will create a sense of alienation which will in turn provide space for anti-national forces to disintegrate the nation.

Talking to media persons here on Tuesday, Mukul Sangma said that the Centre has to desist from taking any decision which is seen as unilateral, non-inclusive and which would reflect its insensitivity towards the sentiments of the people of the region.

“Any decision that allows a sense of alienation to breed in the country will have negative ramification in the future by yielding space to anti-national forces who are working to disintegrate this nation,” he said. He said the spirit of democracy demands that the government take on board even the most microscopic communities to instill in them a sense of belonging.

“Our stand has always been very clear, and we maintain that the concerns of all the indigenous communities of the state and the North East have to be taken very seriously,” Sangma said.

“ Any policy decision on any contentious issues cannot be decided unilaterally as it could be disastrous for the nation,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Khasi Students Union has reaffirmed its opposition to the proposed legislation saying it will continue in the interest of the indigenous people.

On the repeated statement by BJP leaders that CAB will be brought to Parliament despite clear opposition from the region, KSU president Lambok Marngar said that it showed that the current regime is insensitive towards the aspirations and sentiments of the people of the North East.