Apex tea body rebuts Oxfam study on industry

GUWAHATI: Two days after planters in Assam rejected a report by Oxfam alleging labour rights violations in tea plantations, the Indian Tea Association has pulled up the Kenya-headquartered organisation for publishing a study which “did not reflect the true picture of the industry.”

The Oxfam report, “Addressing the human cost of Assam Tea – an agenda for change to respect, protect and fulfill human rights on Assam tea plantations”, citing a data set of 510 workers from 50 tea estates, dissuaded UK supermarkets to source tea from Assam because of apparent health and work conditions deeming the tea inhumane.

ITA secretary general, Arijit Raha, in a letter to Oxfam India chief executive officer, Amitabh Behar on Wednesday, said the study, published a week back, came to conclusions on issues based on findings in some tea gardens that did not reflect the true picture of the industry.

The apex tea association of the country also pointed out that the Oxfam study ignored the price paid to a producer organisation providing employment to workers, besides other non-cash components.

“The study has drawn reference through an illustration on how much of the price a consumer pays for tea is received by the worker. The analysis regrettably has left out the share of the price being paid to the producer organisation providing employment to workers,” the letter to Oxfam, read.

“The comment made in a section of the media on ‘Oxfam alleging abuse in UK supermarket supply chains’ is an absolutely baseless observation as our member estates do not support any form of abuse. We strive to protect the rights and privileges of workers and their families,” the ITA clarified in the letter.

Founded at Oxford, England in 1942, Oxfam is a confederation of 20 NGOs focussing on the alleviation of global poverty.

The ITA also countered the report in regard to working hours and conditions.

The letter said that none of the plantation workers put in more than eight hours of work a day and that the study had overstated the working hours of plantation workers by saying that they worked for 13 hours and more.

“Workers do not live below poverty line but have access to all health schemes of the management as well as the government. ITA member estates have a robust medical system to take care of workers and their families. Workers receive wages, ration for themselves and their families, free housing and medical facilities for their families as well. There is gender equality and no discrimination against women,” the letter clarified.

The ITA further said that the Indian tea industry provides direct employment to over 1.2 million workers and supports a large number of small growers who account for nearly 50 per cent of world’s tea production.

“In reference to the vulnerability of the tea population made in the report, we wish to add that the tea industry has provided guaranteed employment in Assam to more than 4.5 lakh workers and looked after the livelihood of their families without fail for more than 150 years,” the letter to Oxfam read.