Human rights commission chief, members finalised

SHILLONG: The Selection Committee finalised the names of the chairperson and members of the Meghalaya Human Rights Commission on Wednesday.

However, the names will be known only when the official notification is issued.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Chief Minister Conrad Sangam said that there were two names for the post of chairperson.

The Commission apart from the chairperson has other members who have experience in legal and human rights matters. At present, the lone member of Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC), PJP Hanaman, is officiating as its acting chairperson following the retirement of the chairperson, Aftab Hussain Saikia, retired chief justice of the High Court.

Hanaman will be the acting chairperson until the appointment of a new chief.