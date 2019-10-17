I am waiting to work with Balajied: Conrad

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma campaigned in support of UDP candidate Balajied Synrem at Itchamati under Shella constituency on Thursday

Addressing a public meeting late in the evening, he said that NPP extended it support to UDP to pay its tribute to late Dr Donkupar Roy (Synrem’s father), who has been instrumental in the formation of the current government in the state.

He said that Balajied Synrem is well-educated and has a vision to work for the people. “Balajied has seen his father closely and has been active in politics. He has determination and will work to ensure development of the area. He has expressed his concerns for the area and I am waiting to work with him, so that he is able to fulfill the dreams of his late father”, Sangma said.

Sangma urged the people to come out in large number.