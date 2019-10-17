Joint operation leads to arms haul in Chirang forest

GUWAHATI: A joint operation by Assam police and 5th Garhwal Rifles of Indian Army led to the recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition inside Maoria jungle under Koila Moila outpost of Amguri police station in Chirang district on Wednesday, police sources said.

Based on specific information, a rigorous search was carried out with digging done at multiple places. Sources said that upon digging one such place, a packet wrapped in a black polythene carry bag containing some suspected items and a plastic jar was recovered.

After unpacking of the packet, live ammunition numbering 101 (7.62 AK series), eight 5.56 live ammunition and three 7.62 sniper live ammunition were recovered. Besides, two crude bombs, one Chinese hand grenade, one No. 36 hand grenade, 10 electronic detonators with wire and two empty cartridges were found.

Further investigation in this regard is on, police sources said.

This is the second arms haul in the area in less than a month now. On September 24, a similar operation by the police, Army and Seema Sasashtra Bal led to the recovery of a massive arms haul in general areas of Gabrukhunda under Panbari police station of Chirang district.

Nine factory-made rifles, 11 country-made rifles, ammunition (7.62 AK series 5.56 ammunition, 7.62 sniper, 7.62 Pika, 7.62 CTN, 333 Nitro, M 20, country-made ammunition), three 7.62 pistol magazines, one .22 pistol magazine, 17 kg explosives, etc were recovered.