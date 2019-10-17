Khloe tagged ‘lunatic’, ‘psycho’

Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian has been branded a ‘psycho’ in an upcoming episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”. In a clip of the episode, Khloe is called a ‘lunatic’ and a “psycho” by an unidentified friend, after coming to blows during a vacation in Turks and Caicos earlier this year, reports goss.ie. Khloe and Kourtney went on vacation along with friends Larsa Pippen, the Haqq twins, and Steph Shephard. During the holiday celebrations, Khloe appears to be in aggressive towards the rest of the group. ‘Do you have a problem? If you do just say it,’ she is seen yelling. A friend claps back: ‘You’re acting like a lunatic coming in here like a pyscho.‘ Luckily, the friends patch things up quickly before it all gets worsened, and the group continues to enjoy their trip. ‘This is exactly what a good girls’ trip should be,’ Khloe says later. (IANS)