More wait for mortal remains of Archbishop

SHILLONG: Apparently people of the state will have to wait a bit longer for the arrival of the mortal remains of Archibishop Dominic Jala because of ‘a little difficulty’ in getting flight tickets.

Father John Madur, the Diocesan Administrator here in a statement informed that three priests from the state along with Shillong MP, Vincent Pala were waiting in the United States to bring home the mortal remains of the Archibishop. He appealed to the people of the state to have patience as the mortal remains would be brought here at the earliest subject to availability of flight tickets.