US destroys former base in Syria

Damascus: The US-led warplanes struck a former US base in northern Syria on Wednesday, state news agency SANA reported.

The US destroyed the base in the town of Kharab near the city of Ayn al-Arab in the northern countryside of Aleppo province, Xinhua reported, citing SANA.

The base was one of the military positions the US had been holding in northern Syria ahead of US withdrawal from areas in northern Syria, which came in tandem with a Turkish military assault against the Kurdish forces in that region.

Meanwhile, the Russian state TV said the Syrian army has taken control of military bases in northeast Syria that were abandoned by US forces.

On October 9, Turkey and local rebel groups started an assault to eliminate Kurdish forces in northern Syria in order to end what Turkey perceives as the threat of “terrorist and separatist” groups on its southern border and to impose a safe zone to host millions of Syrian refugees.

The US forces started withdrawing troops from the battle zones and the Kurdish forces reached an agreement with the Syrian government to allow the Syrian army to enter Kurdish-held areas and counter the Turkish attack. (IANS)