45 packets of gelatin sticks seized

SHILLONG: The East Jaintia Hills district police recovered a cache of explosives and accessories from a Guwahati-bound bus early on Thursday and arrested two persons.

A special operation conducted by a joint team of ANTF East Jaintia Hills, Khliehriat Police Station, Lumshnong Police Station and Ladrymbai Outpost on October 16-17 also led to seizure of other contraband items and arrest of three persons.

Police said that the explosives were recovered from a night super bus (AS-24C-2829) travelling from Karimganj after it was intercepted at Khliehriat.

According to the police, 45 packets of gelatin sticks weighing about 112.5 kgs, 5900 detonators packed in boxes and about 133 metres of detonating cord (Cordtex) were recovered from two passengers.

In this connection, a case has been registered.

Both the passengers have been arrested and during preliminary interrogation, they revealed that they were taking the explosives to Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

The particulars of the arrested persons have not been shared in the interest of investigation.

Ganja, heroin seized

Soon after, at around 2 am, a night super bus (AS-01JC-0979) travelling from Agartala to Guwahati was intercepted at Khliehriat and during checking, contraband items suspected to be ganja weighing approximately 21 kg was recovered from two bags belonging to two passengers.

Both the passengers have been arrested and during preliminary interrogation, they revealed that they had purchased the contraband from Agartala and were taking it to Bihar for sale. They have been identified as Dharanveer Ray and Prince Ray, both hailing from Bihar.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, one commercial TATA sumo taxi (ML-04A-5229) travelling from Digorkhal towards Ladrymbai was intercepted at Byndihati village on NH 6 and contraband items comprising approximately 0.74 grams of suspected heroin and Nitrazepam tablets were recovered from a person travelling in the vehicle.

The person has been arrested and during preliminary interrogation, he revealed that he purchased the items from Kalain, Assam for self-use.

The arrested person has been identified as Betina Lamare hailing from Jowai .