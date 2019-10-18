Conrad campaigns for Balajied

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma campaigned for UDP candidate Balajied Synrem at Ichamati under Shella constituency on Thursday.

Addressing a public meeting late in the evening, he said that NPP extended support to UDP to pay its tribute to late Donkupar Roy (Synrem’s father), who has been instrumental in the formation of the government in the state.

He said Balajied is well educated and has a vision to work for the people. “He has seen his father closely and has been active in politics. He has the determination and will to work to ensure development of the area. He has expressed his concerns for the area and I am waiting to work with him, so that he is able to fulfill the dreams of his late father”, Sangma said.

“Our government is committed to ensure development and inclusive growth across the state and I am sure that Balajied will work with me towards fulfilling the objective of the government”, he said.