FIFA to continue its support to B’desh football

Dhaka: Federation International de Football Association (FIFA) President, Gianni Infantino on Thursday assured that his organisation will continue to support for promotion of football in Bangladesh.

”We’ll continue our support and cooperation for the development of soccer in Bangladesh”, Infantino said during a courtesy call to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office here on Thursday morning. After the meeting, PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters about the development.

Highly appreciating recent performance of Bangladesh football team, Infantino said Bangladesh’s soccer is improving remarkably at recent times. The press secretary said Bangladesh-India World Cup Football qualifying match held in Kolkata on Tuesday came up for discussion.

The FIFA president said there are many things to learn from football, especially discipline.He praised various steps of the Bangladesh government for development of soccer in the country.

Infantino suggested Bangladesh Football Federation to regularly maintain contact with the FIFA. Pointing out that football is a popular game in the country, the prime minister recalled that her grandfather and father used to play soccer. Sheikh Hasina said her brother Sheikh Kamal founded Bangladesh’s leading sporting club Abahoni Krira Chakra.

Elaborating her government’s initiatives for development of sports and games in the country, the prime minister said steps have been taken to establish 492 mini stadiums across the country.

Sheikh Hasina said competitions are being arranged at the primary school level to create new players in the country. (UNI)