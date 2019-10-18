Rangadjied hold Shillong Lajong 1-1

SHILLONG: The Shillong Premier League match on Thursday played at the JN Stadium between Rangadjied United FC and Shillong Lajong ended in a 1-1 draw.

Phrangki Buam gave Lajong the lead in the 7th minute of the first half. Rangadjied were reduced to ten players on the field after the referee dismissed one player due to a dangerous tackle. However, Aiborlang Khongjee equalised the score during stoppage time of the first half.There were lots of chances in the second half but neither team could score and the match ended in a draw. Shillong Lajong will play their next match against Laban on October 23.