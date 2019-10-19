Campaign for Shella bypoll ends today

SHILLONG: The campaign for the October 21 Shella bypoll will end on Saturday at 5 pm. Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said on Friday that during the campaign, there was no violation of model code of conduct in the constituency.

However, initially in the capital, the Health Minister A L Hek violated the model code of conduct by inaugurating a wellness centre.

Model code of conduct was imposed in the entire East Khasi Hills district.

In response to a query, Kharkongor said that close to 50,000 litres of liquor were seized from different parts of the constituency.

The election department has pushed forward the theme of green elections with “Go green, learn green and live green” focus.

Visitors are greeted with the theme “Green Election” arch at the entrance of office of the SDO Sohra. “Say no to plastic” signboard, traditional waste baskets and other initiatives are seen in many places.

Bypoll to the Shella constituency was necessitated following the sudden demise of its MLA Donkupar Roy on July 28.

The counting of votes is on October 24.

Altogether there are six candidates in the fray-Balajied Kupar Synrem of the UDP, Joshua Warjri of the BJP, Mosjo Rockfeller Wanswett of the PDF, Batyngshain Laitmon Ryngnga from the Congress and two independents Grace Mary Kharpuri and Komen Laitmon.

Several leaders of political parties such as the NPP,UDP, HSPDP, PDF, BJP and Congress had aggressively campaigned for their respective candidates.

While Chief Minister and NPP national president Conrad Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and other MDA partners have campaigned for the UDP candidate, Balajiedkupar Synrem, the MDA allies – PDF and BJP- have separately fielded candidates for the by-election.

The Opposition Leader Mukul Sangma had campaigned for the Congress candidate in areas where the party had more supporters.

A visit to the main secretariat has revealed that many ministers were not in the city due to the by-election in Shella.

Over 29,000 voters will excercise their franchise in what could be a keenly contested bypoll.