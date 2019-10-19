MSPCB moots steps for clean Elephants Falls

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) has submitted an inspection report on the alleged release of sewage/effluent towards Elephant Falls from EAC Upper Shillong to the state government.

The report has recommended immediate repairing of defective septic tank and setting up of pocket sewage treatment plants (STPs) in all the civilians quarters, offices, canteens, mess and school, construction of effluent treatment plant (ETP) for workshop and health care facility to treat the effluents generated during servicing of vehicles and hospital liquid waste respectively and shifting of labour camp from near the stream/water bodies.

Considering the amount of construction work under progress and likely to take place in the near future, the Board also recommended

that the site for proper disposal of construction and demolition waste shall be identified as per Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The Board recommended that solid waste shall be managed as per Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 with on-site composting plant to be adopted and the Animal and Husbandry and Veterinary Department shall take necessary remedial measures to control direct run-off of animal dung arising from cattle grazing area.

The Board in its report stated that the overall findings revealed that the water quality was affected by the total and feacal coliform indicating non- functional septic tanks.

High conductivity, turbidity, total suspended solids, high concentration of bio chemical oxygen demand indicated the direct discharge of untreated grey water that is probably originating from the kitchen and laundry of the quarters, schools.

Further, dissolved oxygen content is observed to be nil in some location.

The discharge of domestic liquid and solid waste into the drains and river has adversely affected the quality of water.