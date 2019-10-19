SC reserves verdict on Chidambaram’s plea against HC denying bail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday reserved verdict on former finance minister P Chidambaram’s plea against Delhi High Court order denying him bail in the INX Media corruption case.

The CBI Friday told the Supreme Court that 15 accused, including Chidam-baram, his son Karti and some companies have been chargesheeted in the case.

A bench headed by Justice R Banumathi was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI and opposing Chidambaram’s bail plea, that the country needs to go for ‘zero tolerance policy’ on corruption. Mehta told the court that offence of forgery has also been made out in the probe in the case against Chidambaram. The CBI said that further probe on in the case and responses on Letters Rogatory (LRs) sent to Singapore and Mauritius are awaited.

“We are witnessing an era where persons accused of financial offences are fleeing the country. As a nation we are facing this problem,” Mehta told the bench. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Chidambaram, countered Mehta’s submissions and said the CBI’s apprehensions that Chidambaram may tamper with the evidence or influence the witnesses were false and baseless. Chidambaram, 74, was arrested by the CBI on August 21 and is lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody in the corruption case. (PTI)